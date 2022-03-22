Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $239,000 Stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 424,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 319,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,770,000.

PSI traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.83. 28,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.54 and its 200 day moving average is $136.92. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $157.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

