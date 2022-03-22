Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.26 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

TWKS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $34.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thoughtworks stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

