Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $225,000 in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 248,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VNM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.30. 16,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,956. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

