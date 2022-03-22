Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) will post sales of $320.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $349.00 million and the lowest is $295.55 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $207.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

NYSE:MGY traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,645. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $25.21.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $14,232,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

