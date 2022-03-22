Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $327,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

SLV traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $22.86. 621,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,985,246. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

