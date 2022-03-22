Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 7,131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BAR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 8,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,173. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

