Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.67 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

NYSE KTB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.48. 2,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,137. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,075,000 after buying an additional 306,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after buying an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $4,878,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 775.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

