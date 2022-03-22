Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.67 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.
NYSE KTB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.48. 2,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,137. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.59%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,075,000 after buying an additional 306,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after buying an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $4,878,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 775.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.