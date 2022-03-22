AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Lessened by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 173,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

