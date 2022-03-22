Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUMG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,908,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,837,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,908,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 170,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 44,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:NUMG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. 56,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.