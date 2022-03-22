Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,863,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,332,000 after buying an additional 84,517 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,976,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after buying an additional 138,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,676,000 after buying an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

GMRE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.92. 4,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 431.60%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

