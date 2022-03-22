Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $70.83 Average PT from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.83.

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of RCI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,836. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

