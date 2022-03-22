Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 205,950 shares.The stock last traded at $15.25 and had previously closed at $14.72.

OSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $65,894.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,222,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 63,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 33,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

