Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xerox's bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. It's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation opportunity. On the flip side, the company continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products due to technological advancements. Presence of large number of substitutes raises competitive pressure. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a concern. Xerox's shares have underperformed its industry over the past year, partly due to earnings miss in two of the last four quarters.”

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Xerox stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. 50,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,478. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 96.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 262,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

