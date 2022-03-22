Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 36.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Twitter by 15.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Twitter by 9.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,321,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,823,000 after acquiring an additional 116,040 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $57,893,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. 366,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,554,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.80 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.00.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. Barclays lowered their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.90.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.