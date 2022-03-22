Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,140 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,087 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 974,201 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.69. The stock had a trading volume of 135,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

