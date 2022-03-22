dForce Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.49 Million (DF)

dForce (DF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One dForce coin can now be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, dForce has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. dForce has a total market capitalization of $33.17 million and $3.49 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00036604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00107419 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (DF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 412,536,981 coins. The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

