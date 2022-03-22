a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.56.
AKA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NYSE:AKA traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. 1,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.54. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $15.23.
In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth $3,295,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.