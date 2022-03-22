a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.56.

AKA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:AKA traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. 1,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.54. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth $3,295,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

