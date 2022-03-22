Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,564,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYCR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,478. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

