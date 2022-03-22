Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 477,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,407,608 shares.The stock last traded at $36.63 and had previously closed at $36.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

