NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.08. 131,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,132,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

