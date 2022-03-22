Zacks: Analysts Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.07 Million

Brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) to post sales of $138.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.00 million. SFL reported sales of $109.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $568.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.60 million to $590.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $566.02 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $597.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SFL. DNB Markets downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

SFL traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.77. SFL has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SFL by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SFL by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SFL by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in SFL by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in SFL by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

