People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 183,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,159,525 shares.The stock last traded at $21.71 and had previously closed at $21.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 430,958 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

