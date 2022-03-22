REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16. 19,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,249,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

REE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,587,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 3,960.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after buying an additional 11,406,774 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $50,209,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 653.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

