REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16. 19,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,249,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
REE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29.
About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
