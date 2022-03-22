Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 4,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 233,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

MMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $711.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06.

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 4.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 43,523 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.