Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $1,428,000.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.57. 4,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,572. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.38 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.92%.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $322.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.50.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

