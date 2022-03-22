Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $24.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $594.16. 28,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,588. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $553.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $615.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.83, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.