Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.03. The company had a trading volume of 938,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $247.82 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

