Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69. Valmont Industries posted earnings of $2.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $12.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $12.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $14.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $3.18 on Tuesday, hitting $248.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,117. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.95 and a 200 day moving average of $236.72. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

