Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NYSE:SHC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.52. 3,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sotera Health by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after buying an additional 156,954 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sotera Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sotera Health by 852.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 430,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 279,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

