Brokerages Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) PT at GBX 363

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 363 ($4.78).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 352 ($4.63) to GBX 356 ($4.69) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 314 ($4.13) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.60) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($5.27) to GBX 460 ($6.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of LON BAB traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 335.80 ($4.42). 903,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,979. The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 319.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 327.62. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 215.60 ($2.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 388.47 ($5.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other news, insider John Ramsay acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($125,592.42).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

