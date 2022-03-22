Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POR stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.16. 12,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.24%.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

