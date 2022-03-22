HempCoin Hits Market Cap of $983,689.91 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. HempCoin has a total market cap of $983,689.91 and $5.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,622.83 or 1.00055250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00066216 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002019 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00017245 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,556,943 coins and its circulating supply is 265,421,792 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

