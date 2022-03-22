2,182 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Airbnb by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

ABNB traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.39. The company had a trading volume of 100,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $106.32 billion, a PE ratio of -215.78 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.74.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,747 shares of company stock worth $22,703,102. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

