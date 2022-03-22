Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $357.16. 2,427,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,302,969. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.69. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

