FMC (NYSE:FMC) Shares Gap Down to $131.40

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.40, but opened at $128.50. FMC shares last traded at $131.18, with a volume of 4,631 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.93.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FMC by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

