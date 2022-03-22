Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Up to $12.54

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.54, but opened at $13.37. Poshmark shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 21,818 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.31.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Poshmark by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,745 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 119.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,763 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 36,337 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

