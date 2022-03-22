Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.78. Enel Chile shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 7,332 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Enel Chile by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,475,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 773,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enel Chile by 85,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 730,425 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Enel Chile by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,391,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 374,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Enel Chile by 891.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 288,466 shares in the last quarter.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

