Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.76

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 88682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,137,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,766,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after buying an additional 1,967,894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,112,000 after buying an additional 1,956,984 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,004,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,300,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after buying an additional 915,512 shares during the period. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
