Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.76

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 88682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,137,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,766,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after buying an additional 1,967,894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,112,000 after buying an additional 1,956,984 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,004,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,300,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after buying an additional 915,512 shares during the period. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

