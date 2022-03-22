Golden Green Inc. Sells 6,012 Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Golden Green Inc. reduced its holdings in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Hut 8 Mining were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 256,065 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

NASDAQ HUT traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792,917. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.02.

HUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Hut 8 Mining (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.