Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

Shares of SPOT traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.28. 68,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,681. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.04 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $118.20 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.37 and its 200-day moving average is $217.86.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

