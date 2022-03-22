Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMBM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 314.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMBM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,466. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

