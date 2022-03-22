NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $150.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.34.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $130.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.32.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

