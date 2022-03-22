Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $407,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.75. 103,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,170. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.57. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $77.45 and a 12 month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

