Golden Green Inc. Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 134.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 30,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

CAT stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,881,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,638. The stock has a market cap of $119.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

