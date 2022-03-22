Golden Green Inc. Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 240.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $5.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.00. 286,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,410,039. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $260.48. The company has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

