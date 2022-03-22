ByteNext Price Reaches $0.0376 on Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, ByteNext has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $648,309.10 and $65,913.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00046774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.99 or 0.07041458 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,700.90 or 1.00092263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042309 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.