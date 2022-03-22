Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.93.
Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
