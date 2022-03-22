Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.93.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.