Zacks: Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Ralph Lauren reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RL. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

RL traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.68. 5,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average is $118.35. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $100.44 and a 52 week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

