-$0.14 EPS Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Appian reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 447,850 shares of company stock valued at $23,946,724. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Appian by 125.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Appian by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after buying an additional 307,570 shares during the period. StackLine Partners LP raised its position in Appian by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at $20,735,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.64. Appian has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $163.28.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.