Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) to post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Fisker posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 254.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE:FSR traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. 201,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,554,575. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96.

In other news, Director Mitchell Zuklie purchased 5,000 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Fisker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

